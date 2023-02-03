Palm Beach County Food Bank Hosts 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach

The event will return at the Church of Bethesda-by-the Sea on February 17

Palm Beach, FL – This year, Empty Bowls Palm Beach is turning double digits! On Friday, February 17, the Palm Beach County Food Bank (PBCFB) will proudly host its 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea where all proceeds will go directly to PBCFB to turn hunger into hope. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with event chairs, Rick and Cordella Miessau as well as Johanna Reyers and Amy Sullivan. Honorary chairs include Byron and Laura Russell of Cheney Brothers.

“Alongside our new co-chairs Johanna and Amy, we are honored to once again serve as the event chairs for Empty Bowls Palm Beach,” said Rick Miessau. “Every year, Cordella and I are amazed by the overwhelming support brought on by community residents and leaders – and we’re proud to represent this initiative at its decade mark!”

Empty Bowls is a national grassroots event that raises money for hunger relief. The unique event invites the public to “eat simply, so others can simply eat.” Guests will share a basic meal of freshly baked bread from Old School Bakery, signature soups donated by local chefs, and water, all served by community leaders and local celebrities.

“Empty Bowls continues to be a cornerstone event for our mission to alleviate hunger in Palm Beach County,” said Jamie Kendall, CEO of PBCFB. “Our neighbors have been through so much in recent years — fluctuating unemployment rates, natural disasters, widespread illnesses and so much more – and we still see hunger on the rise. This event helps us meet the needs of Palm Beach County residents who need our services now, more than ever.”

The Palm Beach County Food Bank procures food from grocery stores, farmers, food distributors, wholesalers, and other sources to almost 200 local community partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens and residential housing programs. Palm Beach County Food Bank programs reach families, children, and seniors, and connect those in need to available benefits and resources. Partner agencies distribute the products received, including culturally appropriate food and necessities like paper towels and diapers. This process ensures families have access to food when they need it most.

Participating restaurants and sponsors will be provided in the near future.Guests can purchase tickets in advance for $30 per order, which provides one pint of soup. To purchase a ticket please visit pbcfoodbank.org/emptybowlspalmbeach. For more information, please call 561-670-2518.

About the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea

The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea believes in serving those in need, around the corner and around the world, it is integral to our life of faith. As Jesus reminds us, “Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me.’ Through the Church Mouse and The Shoppe, Bethesda realizes substantial revenue to support our outreach efforts. This financial support is augmented with countless volunteer hours of involvement. Our first priority is education. We believe that proper education not only changes the trajectory of one child’s life but also changes the trajectory of generations to follow. Our second priority is food. Twenty percent of the residents in Palm Beach County are food insecure. Our third priority is shelter. We believe that the financial support of agencies with expertise in this work is the most effective use of our resources.

Byron and Laura Russell Rick Cordella Miessau

Photo: Tracey Benson Photography