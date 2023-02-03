Page 2
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business honored Patrick J. Geraghty today as Business Leader of the Year. Geraghty, president and CEO of Florida Blue and Guidewell, accepted the award during a ceremony at Boca West Country Club.
- You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
- Serving up much celebration and accolades to recognize Boca Raton’s finest healthcare providers, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will be pulling out all the stops for the “Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon (HYDL). The silver anniversary event will be held the day before National Doctors Day on Wednesday, March 29 beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Boca West Country Club.
- The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative – HEI presents the National Entrepreneurship Week Summit 2023, a one-day event gathering Leaders and Experts in the areas of Marketing, Sales, Finances and Entrepreneurship, in the South Florida Region and beyond.
- The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
- More help is on the way for Palm Beach State College students who need assistance with transportation, housing, child care, food and other basic needs while pursuing their education. PBSC has received a $950,000 Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand its Student Counseling Center staff and increase and strengthen partnerships with community agencies and organizations to boost services for students. With an enhanced and streamlined needs assessments and case management framework, the College hopes to better serve students and help them overcome personal barriers to completing their education.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities are partnering to host the second Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, February 4 beginning at 1 p.m. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach.
- Hadassah chapter leaders and guests gathered together on Thursday, January 26 to participate in the Installation and celebration of Hadassah Florida Atlantic’s 2023 Executive Board, to honor 2022 Chapter Presidents and to present Philanthropy awards to Region chapters.
- More than 90 Palm Beach State College faculty members have received a nationally recognized teaching credential co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators and the American Council on Education. The credential was awarded after faculty completed the Effective Online Teaching Practices 25-module course, where they learned evidence-based teaching practices proven to improve student achievement and close equity gaps. Aligned with research in cognition and adult learning, the ACUE course covers how to design an effective online course, establish a productive learning environment, use active learning techniques, promote higher order thinking and utilize assessments to inform instruction and promote learning. The course requires faculty to implement the teaching practices within their PBSC courses.
- Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will welcome Penelope, the newest concept from Sub-Culture Group featuring a New Orleans-inspired menu, bar and more, to the center in February. It will occupy the 1,500 square-foot space that was Kapow!
- Manalapan residents Katherine and Gary Parr hosted a reception to mark the Kravis Center’s 30th Anniversary season at their historic Casa Alva home on January 19. The sunset cocktail event honored Kravis Center Education Committee members and staff and celebrated the 3 millionth student served by the Center’s education programs.
