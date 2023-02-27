NPR Staff Reflects on Fond Pokémon Memories for Pokémon Day

On Pokémon Day, February 27th, fans around the world celebrate the beloved franchise that has captured hearts for over two decades. For many, Pokémon has been a constant source of joy and nostalgia, bringing back memories of childhood battles and adventures. Even the staff at NPR, known for their reporting on serious issues, have their own favorite Pokémon memories to share.

One of NPR’s science correspondents, Maddie Sofia, recalls the time she traded a Charizard card with a friend in elementary school. “I remember feeling so proud to own that card,” she says, “and then feeling like a trading genius when I convinced my friend to give it up.” To this day, Charizard remains one of the most popular Pokémon, both in the games and the trading card game.

For NPR’s movie critic, Bob Mondello, his favorite Pokémon memory is tied to the first movie. “I remember taking my niece and nephew to see it in theaters and being surprised at how emotionally invested I became in the story,” he says. “It was a reminder that even a movie about cartoon creatures can have real heart.”

NPR’s music critic, Ann Powers, has a fondness for the ghost-type Pokémon Mimikyu. “I love the way Mimikyu is both cute and creepy,” she says. “It’s a reminder that things aren’t always what they seem, and that there’s beauty in the unexpected.”

These personal anecdotes are just a few examples of how Pokémon has touched the lives of NPR staff. For many, the franchise represents a shared experience that transcends age and culture. As we celebrate Pokémon Day, we can all take a moment to reflect on our own favorite memories and what makes this franchise so special. Whether it’s battling with friends, collecting cards, or simply enjoying the games and anime, Pokémon has something for everyone.

One of NPR’s producers, Bianca Martin, remembers the excitement of discovering new Pokémon in the early games. “I remember finding a wild Pikachu in Viridian Forest and being so thrilled to add it to my team,” she says. “It was like uncovering a secret treasure.”

For NPR’s social media editor, Barrie Hardymon, Pokémon Go reignited her love for the franchise. “I had fallen out of touch with Pokémon, but when the game came out, I found myself wandering around my neighborhood, catching all sorts of Pokémon,” she says. “It was a fun way to get some exercise and connect with other fans in my community.”

NPR’s editor of Arts & Life, Petra Mayer, has a soft spot for Eevee, the evolution Pokémon. “I always loved how Eevee had so many different evolutions, depending on how you trained it,” she says. “It felt like there were endless possibilities for what Eevee could become.”

These personal connections to Pokémon are a testament to the franchise’s enduring popularity. Whether it’s nostalgia for the early days of the games or excitement for the newest releases, Pokémon continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world. As we celebrate Pokémon Day, we can all take a moment to appreciate the joy and community that this franchise has brought us over the years.