No. 25 Florida Atlantic Takes Nation’s Best Record to Middle Tennessee

The Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team has re-entered the Top 25. The Owls, after another 2-0 week, jumped into the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll after spending one week as a team receiving votes. FAU, who is the owner of the best record in the nation at 24-2, stands two games ahead on North Texas for the top spot in the C-USA standings with five games remaining with a 14-1 C-USA record. Next up on the docket for FAU is a trip to Middle Tennessee on Feb. 16. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network and listened to on Fox Sports 640 AM South Florida.

In the first meeting this season between the Blue Raiders and Owls, FAU ran away with an 85-67 victory, highlighted by a 53.4% team shooting percentage from the floor

The Owls had to earn their two victories last week, with a 90-81 win over Rice and a 90-85 overtime victory over LA Tech

Alijah Martin led the way in both games for FAU and was named C-USA Player of the Week for the second time this season. Martin was locked in, averaging 21 points per game on a red-hot 68.7% (11-of-16) shooting from the field and 72.7% (8-of-11) from 3-point territory

He also added an average of 5.5 rebounds per game. Martin came up big in the Owls’ 90-85 overtime win over Louisiana Tech, scoring a season-high 26 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. His six 3-pointers are the most in a single game by an Owl this season

The Owls scored exactly 90 points in each of their wins last week, which ties the second-most in a single game this season, trailing only their 101-point effort against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 4

Owl big man Vladislav Goldin has been on a tear lately, with four consecutive games finishing in double figures. Over that span, Goldin is averaging 16 points per game on a ridiculous 24-of-35 (68.5%) shooting from the floor. On the season, Goldin is shooting 64.3% from the field, and that clip is good for second in Conference USA

The Owls are among the nation’s top teams in several statistical categories, including the top ranking in bench points per game (37.5 ppg.), the No. 12 ranking in scoring margin (+12.5 ppg.), No. 16 in defensive rebounds per game (27.9), No. 16 in 3-pointers per game (9.7), No. 20 in rebounding margin (+6.1 rpg.), No. 32 in effective field goal percentage (.547). and No. 43 in field goal percentage defense (.409)