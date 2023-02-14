Nikolas “Nick” Thomas Fasciano, 85, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Pensacola, FL.

He was born in Newburgh, NY, December 4, 1937.

Nick is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Marie Fasciano who passed away in 1998.

Nick was an Engineering graduate of the University of Colorado, and worked for IBM 30 years until he retired; after which, he worked as an independent consultant. Nick loved running and staying active. He was an avid reader and frequented the local libraries in his community. He enjoyed spending time with family and cooking; his home-made pizza was a family favorite.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Jobe Fasciano; son David M. Fasciano (Lela), and daughters, Ann Marie Eubanks and Violet Jean Krueger (Jeff). A memorial service is not scheduled at this time.