New Destination Management and Event Planning Company in Sunny South Florida!

SW Elite Events recently made its debut in sunny South Florida which will have guests in awe, with a plethora of curated VIP, luxury lifestyle, and bespoke requests.

CEO of SW Elite Events Sharon Wisdom, is well equipped with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, she stated that her company would give you end-to-end solutions and access to the best of every destination, untapped locations for special events for her guests to have a lasting, unforgettable experience.

SW Elite Events has professional event stylists and meeting planners ready to extend their prestigious white glove service to you, which is unprecedented.

Looking for the perfect escape and being able to unwind with peace of mind? Tip us your idea, and we will execute it with our mind-blowing concepts into awe-inspired reality, stated the CEO of SW Elite Events, Sharon Wisdom.

The timing is perfect for SW Elite Events to provide its luxury services to the public now that the country is getting back to normal from the pandemic. We pride ourselves on customer service, and to present to you, uber, seamless and flawless execution with event planning and nothing will be too enigmatic for us to execute for our guests, further stated by the company’s CEO. SW Elite Events is not consolidated to offer its services in the United States, services can be extended to Canada, Puerto Rica, the Caribbean and will expand to other regions in the future.

For all your destination weddings, special events, corporate events, meetings, group bookings, tours, product launch, VIP private events, etc. Look no further, SW Elite Events will take care of all your arrangements. The company also offers luxury limousine shopping for guests to Worth Ave shops in Palm Beach (Florida’s crown Jewel of high-end shopping/referred to Rodeo Drive of Florida) and Bal Harbour Shops in Miami (Luxury Lifestyle High-End Shopping Mall).

Luxury private jets and yachts services are also provided with a variety of exotic car rentals.

For more information and to send a request for proposal, visit www.sweliteevents.com or email info@sweliteevents.com. The company’s phone contact is 561.201.1743 / 954.513.0417