New Date For Second Annual Corn Hole for the Kids Tournament Announced

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities are partnering to host the second Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, February 25 beginning at 1 p.m. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach.

Cost per team is $65.00, and proceeds will benefit ACCF. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place teams. There will also be raffles, music, food and drink. There will be a pizza food truck and live entertainment after the tournament concludes.

“We have a really fun day planned for all of our participants,” said Hopportunities founder John Macatangay. “Come out ready to play, enjoy food, drink, music and camaraderie– all for a great cause. We are offering 10% off to anyone who takes Uber or Lyft, walks over or gets dropped off.”

“John is a fantastic community partner to so many non-profit organizations within Delray Beach; his dedication to our fundraising success directly impacts the children & families we serve,” said ACCF Chief Development Officer Jessica Hall, about Macatangay. “Hopportunities is a fun venue, and they host cornhole tournaments, so when I approached John with the idea of bringing the fundraiser back to his venue, he was excited to partner with us again.”

Event, food & beverage, prize and swag bag sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to register your team, please visit www.achievementcentersfl.org

In addition, Virgin Voyages has donated a cruise for two for the event’s raffle. It is good for a Sea Terrace Cabin on (almost!) any of their voyages in 2023. The winner can choose from Mediterranean voyages like French Daze and Ibiza Nights sailing from Barcelona, Greek Island Glow sailing from Athens, or from Miami there are short get-aways to Virgin’s Beach Club at Bimini or deeper into the Southern Caribbean to islands like Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix.