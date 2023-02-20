Music, Film, Theater and More Planned for PBSC Humanities Arts Fest

The Humanities Building on PBSC’s Lake Worth Campus

Lake Worth, FL – Palm Beach State College invites the public to explore their creative side at PBSC’s Humanities Arts Fest 2023 taking place at the Lake Worth campus on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees can take a playwriting class, create art, watch short films, design a room, listen to live music and much more.

Free and family-friendly, the festival will be held in the Humanities Building (HU), located at the southwest corner of the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave.

The festival will showcase the work of students and faculty in PBSC’s music, fine arts, theater, film, graphic design and interior design departments. Attendees will discover a beehive of activity, with live performances, art exhibits, film screenings, classes and demonstrations, and be able to try their hand at art and design. Faculty and students will be present throughout the festival to answer questions and facilitate activities.

Food trucks will also be available to purchase lunch or snacks.

PBSC’s Humanities Arts Fest 2023 will include:

Live Performances:

Progressive Jazz Sextet (students)

Scenes from student theater productions

Classical guitarist Dr. Juan Pena

Panther Pride Drum Line

Classes & Demonstrations:

Playwriting with Rae Randall

Visual Art Demonstrations

Live Drawing with Bridgit Stoffer

Graphic Design Demonstrations

Exhibitions & Activities:

Community Art Projects

Student Short Film Screenings

Faculty and Student Art Exhibits

Design a Room: Interactive Station

Interior Design Display

Roaming Photo Booth

Interact with Film Crew

One exhibit will feature the Nat King Cole Generation Hope’s Project Encore! Upcycling Project that provided PBSC art students with unusable musical instruments. Rather than be discarded, instruments were given to students, who in turn created unique assemblage sculptures, which will be on display at the festival.

“The professional artists that we have as faculty at PBSC are amazing, and our students are incredibly talented,” said Richard White, associate dean for Arts, Communication, Design and Humanities. “People don’t realize the caliber of our work—that’s why everyone needs to come to the festival and see what we’re doing.”

