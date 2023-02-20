Music at St. Paul’s presents “Spring is in the Air” with the Palisade Virtuosi

Sunday, March 5, 3 pm

Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, March 5, at 3pm Music at St. Paul’s continues its 34th season with a concert by the Palisades Virtuosi. Titled “Spring is in the Air,” the program features a program of works for flute, clarinet, and piano performed by the renowned Palisade Virtuosi, a New Jersey ensemble with a national presence. From a review by Fanfare magazine, “In terms of intonation, articulation, and musical insight, Palisades Virtuosi represent the best of our current world-class standards.”

Tickets for the concert are $20 (18 and under are FREE) and are only available at the door on the day of the concert. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 34th Season, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

About the performers…

Dubbed “The Commissioners” by Chamber Music America magazine, Palisades Virtuosi has established an enviable presence in the chamber music world since its inception in 2002 and have continued to celebrate the premieres of new works at their concerts each year! The founders, Margaret Swinchoski, flute; Donald Mokrynski, clarinet; and Ron Levy, piano, are three friends, all who had hitherto enjoyed considerable success as individual performers, and who also shared a love of ensemble playing. Now, to date, PV’s portfolio boasts ninety newly commissioned pieces. The collection, taken as a whole, exhibits an astounding richness and

depth; the ages of the composers range from sixteen to eighty, displaying a staggering array of styles and approaches. The geographical “home-base” of PV is Bergen County, NJ, where they have performed their subscription concert series since 2003. They have also traveled extensively, appearing at important venues which have included Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall, the Bruno Walter Auditorium/NY Public Library at Lincoln Center, the venerable Stratford Summer Music Festival (founded by Glenn Gould), the University of Hawaii, Honolulu (where they have an informal “residency”), and the New York Flute Club, to name a few. Recently, PV has been named “Visiting Artists” at Bergen Community College (NJ) and are also In Residence at The Ridgewood Conservatory.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2022-2023 SEASON

Upcoming concerts

April 16

Lynn University Chamber Music Competition Finalists

May 21

“The Sound of Heaven” Music for organ, harp and violin with David Macfarlane, Kay Kemper and Valentin Mansurov

May 7

“Four for Four” Delray String Quartet

For more information, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org

$20 suggested donation / 18 and under FREE

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible

For more information, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org