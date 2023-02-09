Mark T. Kent Jr. dies at 92

Marc T. Kent Jr. of Mamaroneck, N.Y., passed away February 5, 2023, at age 92. He formerly resided in Boca Raton where he was well known for writing many popular restaurant reviews in the former Boca Raton News, before being the food critic for many years at The Boca Raton Tribune.

Born May 19, 1930, to Marc Sr. & Olga Kent, he was a decorated war hero, having served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He wore his Purple Heart, Bronze and Silver Star with pride. He also worked tirelessly for the Masons, Scottish Rite and the Republican Club and served as a harbor commissioner for Mamaroneck.

Marc received a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and went on to become the CEO & president of the family business of Merchandising and Marketing Corp. in Mamaroneck.

Marc is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Audrey Kent, his loving daughters, Barbara Kent (John Lizzi), Stacey Blagden (Christopher) and Leslie Kent (Susan Jackowitz) and cherished grandchildren, Marc Robert Kent and Lauryn Blagden.

A memorial gathering was held Wednesday evening at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck. Inurnment took place Thursday at the Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation. https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate