Locals Give Back: Sunfest 2023 Calls for Applications to the “Helping Neighbors” Program and Extends Fresh Local Artist’s Deadline

West Palm Beach, FL – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has announced it is underwriting two important initiatives at SunFest 2023. Thanks to the support of the company, more locals can experience a weekend of music and friendship along downtown West Palm Beach’s iconic waterfront music and art festival from May 5 through 7.

“At FPL, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and what better way to do this than by supporting SunFest, an organization that truly believes in supporting local talent,” said Don Kiselewski, Palm Beach County executive director of external affairs at FPL. “SunFest allows us all to take pride in our community, celebrate the splendid qualities of our county and have some fun along the way. We understand the importance of keeping a local focus on this signature event, and our involvement this year helps do just that.”

The first of these initiatives FPL is underwriting is the “Helping Neighbors” program – an annual community outreach program that donates 800 tickets to area charities for distribution to individuals who otherwise might not be able to attend the festival. Since the inception of the “Helping Neighbors” program, SunFest has given away thousands of tickets to underserved Palm Beach County residents serving over 50 agencies each year. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2023, and applications are currently available at SunFest.com/sunfest-365.

In addition, FPL is underwriting the Fresh Local Artists (FLA) initiative where local bands selected will have the opportunity to perform at SunFest 2023. In partnership with 1909, volunteers from the SunFest Entertainment Committee will work together to review applications and extend offers to select groups. That deadline has now been extended to February 3.

SunFest is produced by SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc. consists of a 19-member board of directors; 25 committees; nearly 2,400 volunteers; a full-time, year-round staff of 5; and approximately 75 corporate sponsors. SunFest is funded in part by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council through the Palm Beach County Cultural Council. SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, the Department of State, the Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The festival has provided a springtime soundtrack along its outdoor, palm-lined ¾ mile setting for nearly 40 years, and includes a variety of performers and upbeat, more-than-just-music offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends.

“As a nonprofit festival, it’s part of our mission to give back to our community and we are grateful to FPL for their support of our important programs,” said Paul Jamieson, SunFest executive director. “Every facet of SunFest includes our community — from our volunteers, police officers and those who produce and operate SunFest, to the sponsorships, food vendors and performers at SunFest. It is an honor to embrace the community that we love and we could not produce this festival without the community support.”

In addition, SunFest is extending its invitation for local bands to join the lineup for the festival’s 39th year. Bands that reside in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami/Dade, Martin and St. Lucie Counties will be considered. The deadline for submission is February 3, 2023. To learn more or apply to be a featured local artist, please visit www.SunFest.com/how-to-perform.

“We are grateful to have SunFest as a strong partner to provide priceless memories and experiences to some of our most vulnerable neighbors while offering our FLA participants a life-changing platform to share their talents,” said Don.

For general information about SunFest 2023, volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.SunFest.com or email info@sunfest.com.