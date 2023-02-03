Jim Moran Institute Accepting Applications for the South Florida Small Business Executive Program

Fort Lauderdale, FL — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of the Florida State University College of Business, is accepting applications for its Fall 2023 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) held in South Florida. Offered at no cost to participants, the program is funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and Jan Moran and her late husband, automotive pioneer Jim Moran. The application deadline is Friday, March 31.

The SBEP is designed for CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and presidents of small businesses. Graduates emerge with the skills and training needed to turn challenges into strategic advantages, capitalize on business opportunities, and implement best practice management. Participants represent a variety of industries.

“Since graduating, I have consulted on a new manufacturing project and filed two patents with experts I met through the program. We got real world instruction from real-world experts,” said Calibe Thompson, Co-owner of Island Syndicate and a graduate of the SBEP.

The Small Business Executive Program consists of nine sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of growing and managing a business. Starting in July and running through November, the Fall 2023 sessions are held once every two weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jim Moran Institute’s office in Broward County.

“Why not invest in yourself and your business? Our no-cost program pairs you with other entrepreneurs and small business experts who can share real examples of how to take your organizations to the next level,” said Jennifer Kovach, director of the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operations. “This year we celebrate our 10th anniversary of the Small Business Executive Program, and I am so thankful for the opportunity to continue to work with the talented and hardworking small business owners and operators in our area.”

Applicants must be the key decision-maker and actively involved in running their organization. Their company must have been established for at least three years and have three or more employees. Program graduates receive a certificate and can be a part of an ongoing peer roundtable. They are also encouraged to participate in workshops, conferences, and other Jim Moran Institute events. The South Florida team has guided and graduated 43 classes through its executive programs’ inception.

To apply for the Fall 2023 SBEP program, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu/programs. For more information, or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact southflorida@jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu, call 954-546-2735 or visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship cultivates, trains and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition, and leading-edge research.



Jim Moran was an automotive pioneer and an entrepreneur at heart, who at the age of 7, sold soda pop at sandlot baseball games in Chicago. With a career that spanned more than six decades, he built an amazing chronicle of achievements in the automobile industry.

His vision for the Jim Moran Institute was to provide opportunities that would help others become more successful business owners. A 1995 contribution from Jim and Jan Moran and JM Family Enterprises established the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Business. Since 2011, further enhancements to the Jim Moran Institute and its outreach have been made possible by Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation.

For more information, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the South Florida Operations

The Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operation office serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and nonprofit leaders in the South Florida community through multiple programs designed to take advantage of local resources. Providing executive education and leveraging the resources of the Jim Moran Institute, the South Florida Operations helps its clients’ businesses – and the region’s economy – grow and prosper.

With an office based in Fort Lauderdale, South Florida Operations’ services are for for-profit and nonprofit businesses and are geared toward CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and presidents whose companies have been established for at least three years and have three or more employees. Services are provided for little to no cost.