Jane M. Mills passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26 at the age of 89. She is survived by her

husband, Arthur C. Mills III and her daughter Robin Rudy, eight grandchildren and she was also blessed with several great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Arthur.

Jane M. Mills

At an early age, Jane had an affinity for music. At the age of 17 she cut off her long hair and dressed in her father’s tuxedo in order to be able to audition for a job playing the French horn at a music venue in the Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts. In those days, women were not allowed such opportunities. Jane proved she was quite capable and was offered the position until her teacher informed everyone she was a woman! She also excelled at playing piano.



Jane spent her adult life serving others and took joy in her work. In the early years of her marriage, Jane’s

husband was in the Air Force and she stayed very busy during this time serving on many different organizations and became President of one, Officer of five, and substitute taught on the base elementary

school.



Jane received a BA in music. She then went on to receive a Masters in Education and was an amazing educator for 30 years, working as an elementary teacher throughout her career in a suburban district north of New York City. She was the first Teacher of the Year to received the award prior to her retirement year. Jane loved teaching and gave so much to her students. They often would return from college to see her! She was also a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma.



When she finally retired, she moved to Florida to become a caregiver for her mother-in-law. They enjoyed

many cruises and travels together. Her mother-in-law introduced her to the world of gardening and Jane

joined the Jensen Beach Garden Club and then the Stuart Garden Club. She served in many positions in the Garden Club including President and also started a Junior Gardner’s club. She was a Master Judge for the American Federation of Garden Clubs Standard Flower Shows and was later a Judge Emeritus. Because of her love for education, Jane also volunteered at the Jensen Beach Elementary school reading to the young students as they began new units of study.



Jane joined the Rotary Club of Stuart in June of 2001 and was awarded “Rookie of the Year”. She created the Rotakids program and worked with students in grades 3,4, and 5 at the Jensen Beach Elementary School to help them develop leadership skills. Rotakids has since spread internationally with chapters in Brazil and England. Jane has served in the Rotary in numerous capacities, including Club President. She was a strong advocate of Women in Rotary.



Jane was also a very active member of All Saints Church in Jensen Beach, Florida. She served in many

capacities at All Saints: Alter Guild, Lay Reader, Usher, Lay Eucharistic Minister, Stewardship co- chair, Vacation Bible School, and she served also on the Vestry. Jane was a member of The Order of the Daughters of the King since August 2009. She acted as secretary of the All Saint’s Chapter during one of those years. Jane was a loyal member and faithful in her prayers. She participated in the many different service projects of her chapter.



Jane’s influence, her example, her friendship and her love will be missed by all. Services were held on

February 9, at All Saints Church in Jensen Beach Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 2303 NE Seaview Dr. Jensen Beach, Florida 34957. Please note In memory of Jane Mills in the memo line of your donation.