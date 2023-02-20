It’s time to Honor your Doctor

The students, Alan Kaye, Maurice D Plough Jr, and club president Jeff Weber.

Medical students are the backbone of the healthcare system. They are the ones who will continue to provide medical care to people for generations to come. However, medical school is not cheap, and it can be a daunting task to cover medical education expenses. Thankfully, the Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton provides scholarships to these students through its annual Honor Your Doctor event.

Last Friday, four recipients of these scholarships spoke to the Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton about their journey through medical school. Monisha, Eureka, Isa, and Shannon shared their stories with the attendees, expressing their gratitude for the scholarship and how it has impacted their lives. They also discussed their aspirations and plans to give back to the community through their medical practice.

It was inspiring to see these young medical students on their way to becoming doctors, as they represent the future of healthcare. Their dedication and hard work toward their education are commendable, and the Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton is honored to have the opportunity to support them in their journey.

The Honor Your Doctor event is not only a way to support medical students but also a way to recognize and honor the contributions of doctors in our community. The event is celebrating its 25th year this year and has become a tradition in Boca Raton. It is an excellent opportunity for the community to show its appreciation for the hard work of doctors and the impact they have on the lives of people.

The Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton is encouraging everyone to nominate a doctor in their life who has made a difference. The nomination process is straightforward, and the forms are available on their website. The event is also an excellent opportunity for businesses to sponsor and support the scholarship program.

The Honor Your Doctor event is not only a celebration of doctors but also a way to support the next generation of medical professionals. By providing scholarships to these students, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is investing in the future of healthcare. It is an excellent way for the community to give back and support the medical professionals who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

We encourage everyone to nominate their doctor and support the scholarship program by attending the 25th Honor Your Doctor Luncheon or sponsoring the event. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of medical students and the healthcare system.

This is the link to the Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton https://www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org/