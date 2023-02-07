How To Implement Microlearning With Mobile Learning To Provide An Optimal Learning Solution?

Mobile learning and microlearning are frequently used interchangeably. But are they similar? The answer is a solid no.

The training methods of microlearning and mobile learning are significantly dissimilar.

Microlearning offers concentrated learning so that learners receive the precise knowledge they need without consuming any additional/irrelevant content and without spending an excessive amount of their time. On the other side, mobile learning focuses on making learning accessible to learners through their mobile devices so they can access information no matter where they are.

There are many benefits of microlearning and mobile learning, and when combined, these techniques can help learners experience tailored and straightforward learning. The learners can access quick courses or activities on their smartphones and carry on with their jobs and tasks without hindering the flow.

We hope the distinction between microlearning and mobile learning and the benefits of both techniques have been made clear. Let’s now examine some best practices for using microlearning and mobile learning in conjunction to improve your training program.

1. Focus On Providing Interactive Content

Since mobile devices are operated by touch, mobile learning is inherently more engaging than desktop learning. Make use of this fact, even if just in minor ways, by adding drag-and-drop components or providing buttons with a more engaging action copy.

Additionally, while dealing with a mobile learning experience, users have a limitless amount of possibilities to become distracted. So, focus on avoiding monotony and provide a variety of activities, such as brief pop-up texts, visual metaphors, and interactions, to keep your learners’ attention.

If you have the funds and the necessary skills, you can experiment with more complex interactions, such as speech recognition or augmented reality (AR).

2. Focus On The Mobile-First Design

The right design is crucial when it comes to mobile learning. It’s essential to create eLearning materials keeping mobile users in mind.

Also, making your learning solution mobile-friendly or mobile-responsive is no longer sufficient. It must seem like it was intended to be accessed from a mobile device. It is because users of mobile devices who attempt to access learning content that was not created expressly for them may become frustrated and abandon the course entirely.

Hence, although it might need extra work upfront, designing for different device sizes will be worthwhile. Organizations have to ensure their learning materials can be easily accessed and appear as intended by taking the screen size and the learners’ devices into consideration during course development.

The development of mobile-compatible content also allows learners to access the eLearning materials whenever and wherever they like and the course creator to include gamification strategies and video-based content.

3. Consider The Learner’s Environment

As mentioned earlier, mobile learning means learners should be able to access learning resources from any location. With mobile learning, learners could access training:

From their home environment

From a warehouse

In business meetings

When taking a bus, plane, automobile, etc.

The fact that mobile learners won’t be seated at their desks must be considered by instructional designers when designing the course. The learners can be in a noisy workplace or a crowded area with many distractions. This should guide the creation of instructional materials to ensure that they are both accessible and inclusive of learners’ requirements.

For instance, a learner might be working in a warehouse when they need to diagnose and fix specific machine issues promptly. Due to their noisy job, the learner might not be able to listen to any audio in this particular setting. Knowing this, instructional designers should offer material in an easy-to-read format rather than as an audio or video presentation.

4. Offer Offline Functionality To Avoid Interruptions

We’re used to being constantly connected. However, finding Wi-Fi on flights or in outlying areas can sometimes be challenging. By ensuring that your app enables learners to download information to their mobile devices and communicate results to the LMS when the connection is restored, you can give your learners the option to learn offline.

5. Use Concise Visual And Text-Based Content

When combined with micro and mobile learning, short and animated videos frequently work incredibly well. These quick, high-impact videos should be between two and four minutes long, engaging, and direct.

Infographics can provide quick information and work well for quickly summarizing important information from longer training sessions. However, the most common microlearning type is still static text-based material. These come in the form of device-agnostic PDFs and eBooks with customized information.

6. Utilize Push Notifications To Keep Your Learners Coming Back

Delivering your eLearning course on a mobile app has several advantages, including making it simpler to provide push notifications for your learners. These notifications can be updates, reminders, or requests.

If the learning content has gamification, notifications can help inform learners if their leaderboard position has changed or if they are supposed to accumulate additional points to meet their weekly objective.

Mobile push notifications are a love-and-hate thing for many mobile users, but when used properly, they can benefit your course.

Remember to limit your push notifications, or the learners will altogether disable them. Most of the time, one or two daily notifications don’t bother people (especially if it’s for a subject they want to practice daily).

7. Make Learning Learner Centric

According to a Deloitte survey, the modern worker can only commit 1% of their weekday to professional advancement. Microlearning programs can provide self-paced and tailored learning for employees who need repeat and dispersed practice.

Corporate learners can choose the pertinent microlearning nuggets at their discretion from a collection of learning content that is accessible for self-selection. With microlearning accessible on mobile devices, enterprise personnel can address self-identified skill shortages in a segmented and targeted manner.

Conclusion

Written assessments and instructor-led classroom instruction have become redundant and are no longer considered standard learning methodologies.

Modern learning strategies like microlearning and mobile learning combine the 70/20/10 learning model. According to this paradigm, learners acquire 70% of their knowledge in the workplace, 20% through peer relationships, and only 10% through formal training.

Therefore, microlearning and mobile learning are no longer considered “trendy” buzzwords. These techniques are now seen as valuable and practical strategies that all future-ready businesses must adopt.