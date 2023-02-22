Have Tradition in a Box Sent Directly to Your Doorstep with Polly’s Pies

Popular family-owned restaurant goes national with online pie shipping launch

Boca Raton, FL – Since 1968, families from all across the country have come to California and fallen in love with Polly’s Pies. Now, you can enjoy a beloved double crust pie from the comfort of your own home!

On the 96th birthday Eddie Sheldrake – the dreamer who, along with his brother Donald, founded Polly’s on the core values of Family, Great Food and People – the popular bakery brand is expanding its legacy with nationwide online pie shipping. Available at shoppollyspies.com, Polly’s will ship selected pies using UPS Next Day Air every week from Monday through Wednesday, with all orders received after 2 p.m. on Wednesday to be shipped the following Monday. A second pie can also be added to the order for no additional shipping cost when sent to the same address.

“This is something that has been in the works for a long time and we’re so happy to finally be able to share this nationwide,” said Polly’s Pies Director of Brand and Sheldrake’s granddaughter Jacklyn Mitosinka. “Polly’s has been a part of my life ever since I was little and no matter where I go throughout the country, there always seems to be someone asking for a Polly’s in their city. We’re so excited that you can now get Polly’s Pies no matter where you are!”

Ranging from $33 – $36 plus varied shipping costs, all pies are handmade every day in Southern California with no preservatives. They are then shipped frozen to keep their superior quality and ready to be baked to enjoy at home, as if it just came out of the oven from one of the 13 Polly’s locations.

Pies currently available for shipping include Apple, Apricot, Blueberry, Boysenberry, Cherry, Peach and Rhubarb. But be sure to also keep a lookout for a selection of seasonal pies to be made available throughout the year.

“There is something so special about being able to have a tasty handmade pie delivered to your doorstep,” said Senior Vice President Chief Concept Officer Eric Stenta. “With everything from the premium ingredients to the crust made in house, there is so much loving care that goes into making our pies. We can’t wait for even more people to now enjoy our great tradition in a box.”

For more information, visit pollyspies.com or follow Polly’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.