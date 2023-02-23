Governor Ron DeSantis Left Off Guest List for Celebrity Wedding in Palm BeachRegenerate response.

According to an article published on Floridapolitics.com, Governor Ron DeSantis’s name came up in a celebrity wedding lawsuit. The article was written by Gabrielle Russon and published on September 21, 2023.

Court documents reveal that Governor Ron DeSantis was not invited to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding last year, which featured more than 500 guests, including celebrities, athletes, dignitaries, and other influential individuals. The revelation came to light during a legal battle between the bride’s father, Nelson Peltz, and the ex-wedding planners, who are suing each other over the event’s drama. In a group thread with her wedding planners, Nicola Peltz wrote, “Very important those certain politicians are NOT on the list.” She later clarified that she was referring to DeSantis. The legal fight began when Nelson Peltz sued Plan Design Events (PDE) and claimed he was “hoodwinked” by the wedding planners. The wedding planners filed a countersuit, saying they had been bombarded by messages from the bride and an evolving guest list. https://floridapolitics.com/archives/589785-ron-desantis-name-brought-up-in-celebrity-wedding-lawsuit/