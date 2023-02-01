FPL Brings WPB Solar Energy Centers Online Today, Marking 60 Solar Energy Centers Across Florida

FPL Cavendish Solar Energy Center (Okeechobee County)

Florida Power & Light Company unveils 10 new solar energy centers; reaches milestone of 60 operational solar energy centers in the state

· 10 new solar energy centers are now producing clean, emissions-free energy

· FPL continues largest solar expansion in America and expects six more solar energy centers to come online later this year

Juno Beach, FL – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today brings 10 new solar energy centers online throughout Florida. FPL now has 60 solar energy centers installed statewide – capable of generating enough clean, emissions-free energy to power approximately 900,000 homes throughout the state.

“This important milestone for FPL is the latest example of our unwavering commitment to America’s largest solar buildout on behalf of our customers and the Sunshine State,” said Tim Oliver, vice president of FPL Development. “We remain committed to making sustained, long-term investments in solar energy – which uses no fuel to produce energy – to build a more resilient and more sustainable energy future our children and grandchildren can depend on.”

The new solar energy centers are:

· FPL Chipola River Solar Energy Center (Calhoun County)

· FPL Flowers Creek Solar Energy Center (Calhoun County)

· FPL Anhinga Solar Energy Center (Clay County)

· FPL First City Solar Energy Center (Escambia County)

· FPL Apalachee Solar Energy Center (Jackson County)

· FPL Everglades Solar Energy Center (Miami-Dade County)

· FPL Cavendish Solar Energy Center (Okeechobee County)

· FPL Blackwater River Solar Energy Center (Santa Rosa County)

· FPL Pink Trail Solar Energy Center (St. Lucie County)

· FPL Bluefield Preserve Solar Energy Center (St. Lucie County)

Together, the 10 new solar energy centers are capable of generating 745 MW of quiet, emissions-free energy. That’s enough to power 150,000 homes and reduces carbon emissions equivalent to taking 140,000 gasoline-dependent cars off the road each year.

Of note, the FPL Cavendish Solar Energy Center – which is now online in Okeechobee County – will provide power to the FPL Cavendish NextGen Hydrogen Hub upon its expected completion at the end of this year. This will be Florida’s first-of-its-kind ‘green hydrogen’ facility – which uses solar energy and water to create hydrogen that will be compressed, stored and mixed into existing natural gas infrastructure at the FPL Okeechobee Clean Energy Center. This project could be the key to unlocking a 100% carbon-free electricity future by maximizing the company’s learning as it continues to explore opportunities to burn less natural gas.

FPL’s solar power plant fleet – the largest in America – saved customers about $375 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. These new solar energy centers also move the company further toward its Real Zero™ goal of eliminating carbon emissions from its power plant fleet by no later than 2045. Solar energy will play an instrumental role in reaching this goal – alongside battery storage, green hydrogen and existing nuclear generation. Learn more about NextEra Energy’s – FPL’s parent company – goal here.

As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2022 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the seventh time in the last eight years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2022 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” and recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World.” NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.