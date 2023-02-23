Four Owls earn C-USA Preseason All-Conference honors

Florida Atlantic beach volleyball’s Julie Honzovicova, Marketa Svozilova, Courtney Moon, and Ellie Austin all earned Conference USA Preseason All-Conference honors, announced by the league office on Thursday.

The C-USA beach volleyball preseason team consists of 12 all-conference honorees and one preseason player of the year and is voted on by the league’s six head coaches.

Last season, Honzovicova was named 2022 C-USA Freshman of the Year and was named to the 2022 All-Conference-USA Freshman Team after posting a 20-9 record pairing with Ellie Austin. The duo played exclusively on court three for the Owls during the 2022 campaign.

Marketa Svozilova was named a 2022 All-Conference-USA First Team Pair and earned 2022 All-Conference-USA Freshman Team recognition last season. She finished with a 21-9 overall record playing with Courtney Moon on court two for the Owls.

Courtney Moon was recognized as a 2022 All-Conference-USA First Team Pair a year ago. She finished with a 21-9 overall record pairing with Marketa Svozilova and playing on court two for the Owls.

In the fall, Ellie Austin was named the 2022 C-USA October Pair of the Month playing with Christine Jarman. Last season, she posted a 20-9 record pairing with Julie Honzovicova and playing on court three for the Owls.

The Owls kickoff the 2023 campaign on Friday & Saturday, Feb. 24-25 as they compete at Stetson’s season-opening tournament in DeLand at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts.