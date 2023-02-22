In a recent development, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has reportedly gone full Trump on Ukraine. According to an article published by NYMag, DeSantis has taken a firm stance against Ukraine, following in the footsteps of former President Donald Trump, who was known for his controversial foreign policy decisions.

The article states that DeSantis has been vocal in his support of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, which has raised concerns among many Americans. His decision to side with Russia in the ongoing conflict has been met with criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

It is worth noting that DeSantis has been a staunch supporter of Trump since his election as governor of Florida. He has often been seen as a potential successor to Trump, with many supporters seeing him as the ideal candidate for the Republican party in the 2024 presidential elections.

However, his latest move has raised questions about his foreign policy credentials, with many experts suggesting that his decision to side with Russia could have serious consequences for US foreign policy.

The article notes that DeSantis has been critical of Ukraine’s efforts to fight against Russian aggression, saying that they are “not doing enough” to protect their own interests. He has also been critical of the US government’s support for Ukraine, calling it a “waste of money.”

DeSantis’s decision to align himself with Russia has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Some have accused him of being a Russian stooge, while others have suggested that he is simply pandering to Trump’s base in an attempt to win the presidency in 2024.

Whatever the case may be, DeSantis’s stance on Ukraine is sure to be a major issue in the upcoming presidential elections. It remains to be seen whether his support for Russia will hurt his chances of winning the Republican nomination, or whether it will help him appeal to Trump’s loyal base.

Ron DeSantis’s decision to side with Russia on the Ukraine conflict has drawn criticism from many quarters. While he may be seen as a potential successor to Trump by his supporters, his stance on Ukraine could have serious consequences for US foreign policy. As the article notes, it remains to be seen how this will impact his chances of winning the Republican nomination in 2024. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/02/ron-desantis-goes-full-trump-on-ukraine.html