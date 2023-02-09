FAU’s Bagnoli Named C-USA Player of the Week for a Sixth Time

Following her one-shot victory in Tuesday’s FAU Paradise Invitational, Letizia Bagnoli has been named the Conference USA Women’s Golfer of the Week for the sixth time in her career.

After taking the fall season off, Bagnoli didn’t miss a beat in her return to competition. She opened with back-to-back, bogey-free 66s in Monday’s first and second round. Holding a four-shot lead entering the final round on Tuesday, the graduate senior posted a one-over 73 to hold off Vanderbilt’s Virginie Ding.

Bagnoli’s 132 total (-12) on Monday set a new 36-hole program record by three shots. Her 73 on Tuesday added up to 205 for the tournament which tied the FAU program record. The reigning C-USA Player of the Year has now won five times in just 13 career starts.