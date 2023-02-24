Encounters with Jimmy Carter: Quinnipiac Professors Recall a Gracious Guest

Several professors at Quinnipiac University have had the privilege of meeting former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who has visited the campus on several occasions. All of them recall their encounters with Carter as incredibly positive experiences, describing him as a “very gracious guest” and a true gentleman.

One such professor is Dr. John Thomas, who teaches political science at Quinnipiac. He had the opportunity to meet President Carter in 2014 when the former president visited the university to give a speech on human rights. Dr. Thomas recalls being struck by Carter’s humility and genuine interest in engaging with students and faculty.

“He was so down-to-earth and approachable,” Dr. Thomas said. “He seemed genuinely interested in hearing our perspectives and engaging with us in conversation.”

Another Quinnipiac professor who had a chance encounter with Carter is Dr. David Cadden, a professor of entrepreneurship and strategy. He met the former president at a book signing event in New York City in 2018, where he had the chance to speak with Carter one-on-one.

“He was incredibly gracious and patient,” Dr. Cadden said. “He took the time to talk with me and answer my questions, even though there were many people waiting in line behind me.”

Dr. Cadden also noted that Carter’s commitment to public service was evident in their conversation.

“President Carter has always been a great advocate for community service and social justice,” he said. “His dedication to these causes really came through in our conversation.”

Finally, Dr. Cindy Kern, a professor of sociology and criminal justice, had the opportunity to meet Carter when he visited Quinnipiac in 2017 to speak about his work with the Carter Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting peace and human rights around the world. Dr. Kern described the former president as “humble, engaging, and very funny.”

“He had a great sense of humor and was quick to put everyone at ease,” she said. “But he also had a depth of knowledge and experience that was really impressive.”

All of the Quinnipiac professors who have met Jimmy Carter agree that he is a true gentleman who embodies the qualities of a great leader: humility, kindness, and a commitment to service. Their encounters with him are a testament to his lasting impact on American politics and his enduring legacy as a champion for human rights and social justice.