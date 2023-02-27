Could Lionel Messi Potentially Play In The FIFA World Cup 2026?

According to recent reports, Lionel Messi is not ruling out playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. However, the Argentine playmaker admitted that age might make it challenging for him to compete in the tournament. Messi will be 39 in 2026, and he claimed in 2022 that the Qatar World Cup would be his last.

However, after winning the trophy with Argentina, Messi now suggests he is open to playing for his nation in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Do you think Messi would have the same impact in 2026 as he did in 2022 in Qatar?

What Does Lionel Scaloni Think?

The Argentine coach claimed that Messi would have to decide whether he wants to play in the next World Cup. Scaloni added that if Messi can maintain physical fitness, nothing can stop him from participating in the tournament.

According to the coach, having Messi on his team sheet would be an advantage as he inspires the rest of the team.

What Would it Mean for Messi?

Messi holds the record for the most World Cup appearances. He broke Germany’s Lothar Matthaus record after playing match number 126 in the 2022 World Cup final. He is also among the five players who have played in five different World Cups.

Playing in the 2026 World Cup would give Messi an opportunity to become the tournament’s all-time top scorer. Messi has 13 goals in the tournament after scoring seven times in Qatar. He is now three goals behind Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

The World Cup was the only trophy missing from Messi’s trophy cabinet. However, he lifted the elusive trophy in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

When asked how he felt about lifting the World Cup, Messi claimed that it remains the most exciting moment of his illustrious career. His PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe was on the losing side of the final despite scoring a hat trick. However, Messi claimed he has never discussed the finals with his teammate.

There are Many Factors Involved

Messi claimed he is not anticipating anything. He reiterated that age and time might make it challenging for him to play at the 2026 World Cup. Furthermore, Messi stated that he will see his career progress before deciding whether to join his teammates in the USA for the 2026 World Cup.

He already enjoys the support of his manager, who believes Messi could still play in the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni said he was open to including him in his 2026 World Cup squad.

Based on his current performances for PSG, Messi still looks like he has what it takes to keep playing for a while. He has already scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists for his teammates. Messi only needs to maintain his physical fitness if he wants to play in the 2026 World Cup.