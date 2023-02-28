Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Announces $100,000 of Matching Funds for Mental Health at Annual Founders Luncheon

Founders Luncheon – Danita DeHaney, Shawn Donnelley, Julie Fisher Cummings

Shawn Donnelley, Daughter of Event Awardee Margaret Donnelley, Honors Her Mother with Matching Funds for NAMI of Palm Beach County, Mental Health America of Palm Beach County, Autism Project of Palm Beach County, Inc., and New Community Mental Health Fund

Palm Beach, FL – The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties unveiled a new $100,000 matching grant challenge during the organization’s 10th Annual Founders Luncheon held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. As part of the challenge, the Community Foundation’s newly established Community Mental Health Fund, and three other mental health-focused organizations, will each receive up to $25,000 in matching funds. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.

The match challenge was established and announced by Shawn Donnelley in honor of her mother Margaret Donnelley, a lifelong philanthropist and mental health advocate. Margaret Donnelley was also presented with the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties 2023 McIntosh Award during the luncheon.

“Margaret Donnelley’s vision of a community without stigma for individuals and families suffering from mental illness, as well as her efforts toward prevention, continue to be pioneering,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “We are incredibly thankful that her daughter Shawn is following in her mother’s footsteps by supporting the new Community Mental Health Fund with her generous match challenge.”

The four funds benefitting from the match challenge are:

Mental Health America of Palm Beach County Endowment Fund

NAMI of Palm Beach County Endowment Fund

Autism Project of Palm Beach County, Inc. Endowment Fund

Community Mental Health Fund, which was created in honor of Margaret Donnelley

Donations of up to $25,000 to each of these funds will be matched by Shawn Donnelley. The $100,000 match challenge runs through June 30, 2023. To make a donation or learn more about the funds, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.

“For more than fifty years my mother has fought to make mental health treatment available for everyone in our community,” said Shawn Donnelley. “Although she has accomplished more in one lifetime than even seems possible, the fight is not over. This challenge will allow others to join her in supporting those most in need.”

About the Community Mental Health Fund

Inspired by Margaret Donnelley’s long-standing leadership and support for local organizations on the frontlines of our area’s mental health crisis, the Community Mental Health Fund was created in her honor in 2023 by her daughter, Shawn Donnelley. The fund is earmarked to support nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach and Martin Counties who support mental health initiatives from the early years to the golden years. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/funds/community-mental-health-fund/.

About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.

Dr. Randy Blakely Ava Parker, Marti LaTour Aggie & Jeff Stoops Marshall Field, Rob Steele, Particia Donnelley Julie & Peter Cummings Commissioner Maria Marino, Michael Bracci William Matthews, Christina MacFarland Bill Meyer, Michaela Kennedy Caroline Rafferty, Courtney Sadler Pamela Rauch, Ava Parker, Denise Rivas, Sherry Barrat, Juliet Roulhac (1) Patrick McNamara & Ontario Johnson (1) Sharon Jacquet, Anne Sternlicht, Beth Neuhoff, Susan Stautberg Back row L to R- Philip Trapani, Ricky Frisbie, George Ford, Chip DiPaula, Jen Bailey, Maria Zamora. Front row L to R-Dennis Gallon, Julie Geier, Tom Strauss, Dorothy Graham Back row L to R- Joanne Julien, Susan Brockway, Peter Brockway, Charles Bender, Jeannine Morris, Kimberly Boldt. Front row L to R- Lisa Morgan, Lisa McDulin, Kelly Fleming

Photos by Tracey Benson Photography