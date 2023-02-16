City of Boynton Beach to Host a Two-Day Career Fair to Fill 80 Positions

The City of Boynton Beach will host a two-day Career Fair on Friday, March 3 (9 am – 5 pm) and Saturday, March 4 (10 am – 2 pm) at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Eighty positions are available in a variety of departments, including Public Works, Utilities, Finance, Development, the Police Department and more. Qualified applicants may be hired on the spot (via a conditional employment offer) upon successfully passing an interview and any related practical test given on site.

Attendees are encouraged to review open positions and apply online in advance of the Career Fair, but walk-ins will be permitted. Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers will be in attendance to assist job seekers. ADA accommodations can be requested by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711, or by emailing ada@bbfl.us.

“For those seeking a job or considering a new career, now is the perfect time to explore the numerous opportunities available at the City of Boynton Beach,” according to Tennille DeCoste, the City’s Human Resources and Risk Management Director. “In addition to offering career path positions that promote growth, the City offers a superb benefits package which includes a life-long pension with a five year vesting period for General employees; medical, dental and vision insurance; tuition reimbursement and much more.

If available, job seekers should bring pertinent job related documents including copies of resumes, diplomas or GED equivalent, certifications, Florida Driver’s License, and professional licenses. The Boynton Beach City Library, located at 100 E. Ocean Ave., offers free career and resume writing assistance on Tuesdays (9 am – 4 pm) for all patrons on a walk-in basis. No library card needed.

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. The entrance is located off of Boynton Beach Blvd. behind the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center and adjacent to the Children’s Schoolhouse Museum.

For more information, contact Human Resources at 561-742-6275 or visit boynton-beach.org/career.