Celebratory Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting Event for Wholesome Therapy Center

Boca Raton, FL, February 9, 2023

The Boca Chamber will join Wholesome Therapy Center to commemorate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 64 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton. It will take place on February 23rd at 4.30pm.

Wholesome Therapy Center is celebrating one-of-a-kind MeRT (Magnetic e-Resonance) therapy to improve the mental health of veterans, first responders, individuals with Autism and anyone who want to improve brain health and MNRI(NeuroMotor Reflex Integration) therapy to support the neurodevelopment of special needs children on the Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD. We will offer a 50% discount for February and March for the 1st visit of non-invasive 10 minutes EEG to help you learn more about brain health.

We are excited to open our doors in the heart of Boca Raton with sophisticated MeRT technology. Our mission is to support children and adults with a holistic therapy approach and help our clients improve their mental health and increase their independence. Our goals are the development and strengthening of the nervous system, the prevention of diseases of the nervous system in a non-invasive way, and the support of natural processes through magnetic resonance therapy and neuromotor reflex integration. We value life and quality of life, the entire functioning of the human body in integrity: physical, emotional, cognitive, and personal, regardless of its diagnosis and state of health.

Our current services we offer include the following:

MeRT therapy to help with symptoms of autism, ADHD, PTSD, Depression, Anxiety

MNRI therapy;

neurosensory reflex integration and stimulation for motor development;

Occupation Therapy.

ABOUT Founder, Anastasiya Boikova:

The founder and owner of Wholesome Therapy Center, Anastasiya Boikova, is an Occupational Therapist and MNRI Core Specialist. Her passion is to help provide a one-of-a-kind reflex integration and holistic therapy that produces optimization of neurodevelopment.

She graduated with a Masters in Occupational Therapy from Barry University (Miami Shores, FL) in 2014 and has worked with individuals with various conditions at all ages. This year she partnered with Dr. Anya Temer, who has treated thousands of patients, to bring this exciting MeRT technology to Boca Raton, FL!

Brain health is a very personal and important mission for Anastasiya. She has worked with children on the Autism Spectrum Disorder for ten years as a pediatric Occupational Therapist. She has been looking for the key to unlock the door to help children on the spectrum. She transitioned into MNRI reflex integration method that helps thousands of children after discovering that traditional therapy was not working. MNRI method is a fantastic option. However, it requires a lot of discipline from parents and time to integrate primary reflexes.

In 2021, Anastasiya was fascinated by the story of her two nephews who underwent 6 – 8 weeks of MeRT treatment in Miami, Florida. The whole family witnessed the change in the boys. This resonated within her, and she started to learn about MeRT after having a 10-year fulfilling career as OT; she felt she had found another key to helping individuals and families. This inspired her to start her clinic to help bring wellness to struggling people.

To learn more about how this treatment can help you or a loved one, please visit our website at wholesometherapycenter.com.