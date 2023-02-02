Boca Raton Hooters Employees Share Tips During Girl Scout Workshop

As Girl Scout Cookie season is approaching, several representatives who work at the Boca Raton, Naples and Weston Hooters locations and the corporate office participated in the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Smart Cookie workshop to give the next generation of young female entrepreneurs tips on selling Girl Scout Cookies. The goal is to teach the scouts how to be a better salesperson.

All four of the South Florida Hooters employees participating Ansley Santos (Boca Raton), Heather Widle (Weston), Taylor Zalich (Naples) and Kristi Quarles (Corporate Office) were Girl Scouts when they were kids.

“I was a Girl Scout for almost four years during 1st through 4th grade. For me, being a Girl Scout was so formative, adventurous and most of all empowering. It is what showed me how to stay true to myself, make the most of every moment, and support other women. I still talk to a couple of the girls from my troop to this day. Fast-forward to now; having this opportunity as a Hooters Girl to help the girls of southeast Florida embodies the girl-scout-spirit is very sentimental for me. I couldn’t be more thankful towards Hooters to be presented with this experience, as I feel that they are always looking to take action in order to be a part of something positive and impactful. I cannot wait for the girls to come sell cookies at the Hooters of Boca Raton, you can find me buying at least 10 boxes,” said Boca Raton Hooters Girl Ansley Santos.

“Attending Camp Sacagawea in New Jersey was the highlight of my summers growing up. Not only did I have the opportunity to do fun activities with friends, like horseback riding and archery, but my memories of camp go deeper than just lifelong friends, and engraved skills that have shaped who I am today. With the support of the Girl Scout community I learned leadership, confidence, communication and preparedness. But what I loved most was the strong presence of females within the community and how supportive my leaders and fellow peers were of one another. Now as a Hooters Girl, the community consists of amazing, empowering women that encourage the success of one another. It was an honor to represent Hooters at the Smart Cookie Program for Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida to encourage our future female leaders to grow confidence and chase their dreams,” said Naples Hooters Girl Taylor Zalich.

“Being a Girl Scout has made me well rounded and helped mold me into the woman I am today. I’ve gained sisters and life skills that I’ll never forget through being a Girl Scout. I’m super proud now that Hooters is partnering with Girl Scouts by matching the cookies sold for the military and allowing the girls to sell cookies in front of our South Florida Hooters locations. We have also attended recent events including the Smart Cookie Workshop. It is very uplifting and motivational because the Girl Scouts are all about women empowering other women and they show girls that they can do and be anything. After attending these events with the Girl Scouts I’m strongly considering having my own Troop in the future,” said Weston Hooters Girl Heather Widle.

For the third year in a row, the South Florida Hooters locations are partnering with the Girl Scouts to help with their annual fundraising efforts. The Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida will have cookie booths at the Boca Raton, Cypress Creek, Fort Lauderdale Beach Place, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise and Weston Hooters locations from February 3 through February 5.

“We enjoyed sharing sales tips with the next generation of young female entrepreneurs. We are proud to partner with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida for events throughout the year and have their cookie booths at our restaurants to help them reach more people in our community,” said LTP Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles. Quarles spent eight years in the Girl Scouts.