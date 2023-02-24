Boca Festival: A Celebration of Culture, Music and Art

The Boca Festival is an annual event that takes place in Boca Raton, Florida, attracting visitors from around the world. It is a celebration of music, art, and culture, featuring an incredible lineup of performances, talks, and a film screening.

This year’s festival promises to be a spectacular event, running from March 3 – 12, 2023. The Boca Festival will host a series of performances by acclaimed musicians and artists, including the Young People’s Chorus of New York, Nicole Henry, Sergio Mendes, and author Fran Lebowitz. The festival will also screen Disney’s Fantasia, accompanied by a live orchestra, for a unique cinematic experience.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York is a world-renowned choir that has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center, and the White House. Their performance at the Boca Festival promises to be a musical masterpiece, showcasing the talent of young musicians from all over the world.

Nicole Henry is an award-winning jazz singer known for her soulful voice and dynamic performances. Her concert will be a highlight of the festival, and fans of jazz and soul music will not want to miss this electrifying performance.

Sergio Mendes is a legendary musician who has been at the forefront of Brazilian music for over five decades. His music has been featured in films, television shows, and commercials, making him one of the most recognized and influential musicians in the world. His performance at the Boca Festival promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for music lovers.

Author Fran Lebowitz is a cultural icon, known for her wit, humor, and unique perspective on life. Her talk at the Boca Festival is sure to be thought-provoking and entertaining, providing insights into her life and work.

In addition to these performances, the Boca Festival will also feature a night at the ballet, showcasing the beauty and grace of this timeless art form. The festival’s screening of Disney’s Fantasia, accompanied by a live orchestra, will be a unique cinematic experience that should not be missed.

The Boca Festival is a celebration of diversity, bringing together artists from all over the world to share their talents and culture. It is a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and richness of music, art, and culture in one place. Whether you are a fan of jazz, ballet, or cinema, the Boca Festival has something for everyone.

Tickets for the Boca Festival are on sale now, and can be purchased online at https://festivalboca.org/. The festival is expected to sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The Boca Festival is an incredible event that celebrates music, art, and culture. With an incredible lineup of performances, talks, and a film screening, it promises to be a highlight of the cultural calendar. Whether you are a local or a visitor, the Boca Festival is an event not to be missed.