Boca Beach and Park Honors Lin Hurley

Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District Commissioners dedicated the opening portion of Monday’s public meeting to honoring a local coaching legend who’s finally receiving national attention.

In front of a meeting room packed with her friends and family, commissioners presented coach Lin Hurley with a formal proclamation honoring her service to Boca Raton.

“We just wanted to recognize her dedication to the community, especially to the special needs community,” Commissioner Susan Vogelgesang said. “She more than earned it.”

Hurley has been involved with Boca Raton’s SABR soccer program for more than three decades. Most of her impact has come within TOPSoccer – a program for physically and mentally challenged children.

Late last year US Youth Soccer named Hurley its National TOPSoccer Coach of the Year.

“Lin has been a dedicated director for that program,” Commissioner Bob Rollins said.

Commissioners presented Hurley with a certificate proclaiming, in part, that “Her advocacy and generosity have touched the lives of countless families in Boca Raton.”

District chair Erin Wright read aloud the proclamation, which concluded with:

“I, Erin Wright, Madame Chair of the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, on behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners, in recognition of Lin Hurley’s many contributions to our community and its citizens, do hereby proclaim our profound appreciation for her dedication to our community.”

The proclamation received a rousing round of applause from commissioners and attendees.

“I just have to say, Thank You,” Hurley said, accepting the proclamation. “This has just been amazing.”

Boca Raton’s TOPSoccer program is part of the Soccer Association of Boca Raton (SABR) organization. SABR teams often play or practice on fields either owned or funded by The District. TOPSoccer is a free program available to children with mental or physical disabilities.