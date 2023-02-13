B’nai Torah Congregation to Present 2023 ‘Star Light Star Bright’ Gala

Magda Fishman

On Saturday, February 25 at 8 pm

Elegant Evening to Recognize Extraordinary Boca Raton Community and Honor Senior Cantor Magda Fishman

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, is pleased to announce that it will present the 2023 ‘Star Light Star Bright’ Gala on Saturday, February 25 at 8:00pm. The event will take place at the synagogue located at 6261 SW 18th Street in Boca Raton, Florida, and will honor the congregation’s Senior Cantor Magda Fishman. Register here: https://www.btcboca.org/gala/

“Our Star Light Star Bright Gala will be a celebration to remember,” said Gala Chairs Linda and Ralph Behmoiras. “We are thrilled be honoring our exceptional Cantor Magda Fishman for her extraordinary contributions to our synagogue and the wider community. She is truly a shining star!”

Cantor Magda Fishman is a gifted and dedicated musician who devotes her life to the service of her community. With a powerful and expressive voice, she leads congregants in prayer and song, inspiring them to connect with their faith and tradition. Her passion for Jewish music is palpable in every performance, and she works tirelessly to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the cantorial art form.

At the Star Light Star Bright Gala, B’nai Torah Congregation will also introduce the Inaugural Melanie Jacobson Inspirational Jewish Leadership Award. The first recipient of this prestigious new award is Nancy Goldstein, who served as the first director of B’nai Torah’s Ruth & Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center.

“B’nai Torah members have so much to be proud of,” added Rabbi David Steinhardt, Senior Rabbi at B’nai Torah Congregation. “We have great culture, music, art, adult learning and support systems. We have programming for both our children and elderly. Annually we all come together to celebrate at the annual gala. This year we are celebrating our Cantor Magda Fishman, who brings incredible beauty and a spirit that has added so much to what we are and who we are.”

Sponsorship opportunities in the Start Light Star Bright Gala Ad Journal 2023 are available at levels ranging from $3,600 to $15,000. For more information on sponsorship opportunities and gala tickets, please call 561-392-8566. To register, visit: https://www.btcboca.org/gala/.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and is home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch to thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.