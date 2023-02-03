Billy Joel Performed at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood – FL, on January 27, 2023

Billy Joel

We are not in New York City, but one can easily experience entering a “New York State of Mind” in the presence of Billy Joel. He performed at The Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL this past Friday to, again, a sell-out venue.

As expected, it was a magical evening with Billy performing his greatest hits mostly from the 80’s and often addressing the crowd in between songs. Together with an amazing group of talented musicians, the performance brings fans back, year after year. His music has transcended time. It came as no surprise to see a mix in the crowd of the “young” and “young at heart”; they stood for most of the show singing along enthusiastically without missing a beat, engaged as each song was delivered with its own vibe and visuals.

With a band loaded with talent, each song performed brought a certain kind of vibe and appreciation for the distinguished sound of each instrument accompanied by incredible vocals. Mike DelGuidice’s performance of “Nessun Dorma” is always such a gift with his unique voice. The incredibly talented saxophonist Mark Rivera, who has been with Billy now for over 40 years, bringing the crowd to their feet during “New York State of Mind”. The smiley and prolific multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Crystal Taliefero on Percussion, Saxophone, Harmonica and Vocals. Together with talented Chuck Burgi on drums, Andy Cichon on bass and vocals, Tommy Byrnes on guitar and vocals, Carl Fischer on Trumpet, Trombone and Saxophone and David Rosenthal on Keyboards, Piano and Organ. The collaboration of these musicians results in a special live music performance.

Billy managed several times to tease the crowd before performing some of his unforgettable hits. He took a minute before performing one of his famous hit songs to share on how it came about; “I don’t know why I wrote this particular music, I remember I was in Spain for a minute…you know you are somewhere then you leave…I kind of liked where I was…so I write some music like that and”…He stops for a second and adds; “No you don’t, no one is ever done that!” the crowd of course appreciates the sharing. He continues..” you can relate right?? ..This is called Don’t ask me Why”

The usual “open-stage” set up with Billy performing in a rotating piano is truly inviting, giving the audience the feeling of inclusion. The backdrop, composed of large screens often lit up with images of New York skyscrapers, gives the audience an invitation to experience the unequalled beloved city.

At 73, Billy seems to be in top shape showing that he is still very much enjoying the stage and not ready to retire anytime soon.