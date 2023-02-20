Benefiting From Timeless, Proven Communication

February 20, 2023/in Monday Manna /by Robert J. Tamasy

Scientists tell us the earth spins at a consistent rate, but does it sometimes seem to you that the world is actually spinning faster and faster? As a veteran of decades in the business and professional world, this seems especially true for the realm of communications. One of the greatest changes, of course, is our reliance on computers. Years ago, if I needed information or to do research for an article, I got into my car and drove to the nearest library. Now it is at my fingertips, typing to the nearest search engine.

For written communications we used “snail mail,” taking letters and documents to the post office for delivery days later. Then came facsimile machines. “Monday Manna” was delivered by fax when it was started back in 1998. Now, younger people ask, “What is a fax machine?” Because practically every communication can be sent almost instantaneously via email or other online methods.

Companies that spent thousands of dollars on the design and printing of brochures to promote their products and services now primarily use websites and digital brochures We do conferences, training, even receive a college education online. How did we ever manage without this?

Social media has been a big part of the communications revolution. Millions use media such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to convey their messages, as well as to stay in contact with colleagues and friends. Social media can take up much of our time; it can be beneficial, but spiritually it also be detrimental.

Recently I heard someone observe, “Everyone is on Facebook. Our face needs to be in THE book, the Bible!” I agree. Social media can consume our time as we try to keep us with the latest news and information. But there is no substitute for the timeless truth and principles we can find in the Word of God. Here are some of its benefits:

Keeping us going in the right direction. There are many temptations that can sidetrack us. The Bible helps to keep us on course. “Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on His law he meditates day and night” (Psalm 1:1-2).

Distinguishing right from wrong. With the lines between right and wrong becoming increasingly blurred, we need a solid foundation for our moral and ethical behavior. “How can a young man keep his way pure/ By living according to Your word…. I have hidden Your word in my heart that I might not sin against You” (Psalm 119:9,11).

Addressing important work and life needs and concerns. In my experience, there is no area of consequence that is not clearly addressed in the Word of God. “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

Trusting in proven principles. There are always people who claim to offer new ideas and schemes, but eternal truth never grows old. “For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through endurance the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope” (Romans 15:4).

© 2023. Robert J. Tamasy has written Marketplace Ambassadors: CBMC’s Continuing Legacy of Evangelism and Discipleship; Business at Its Best: Timeless Wisdom from Proverbs for Today’s Workplace; Pursuing Life With a Shepherd’s Heart, coauthored with Ken Johnson; and The Heart of Mentoring, coauthored with David A. Stoddard. Bob’s biweekly blog is: www.bobtamasy.blogspot.com.