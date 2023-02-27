“Behind the Partnership: An Exclusive Q&A with New Balance GM Trent Casper on Working with NBA Star Kawhi Leonard III”

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz around New Balance’s partnership with NBA star Kawhi Leonard III. To get some insight into the collaboration and what it means for the brand, I had the opportunity to sit down with New Balance GM Trent Casper for a Q&A session.

Q: How did the partnership with Kawhi Leonard come about?

A: It started with our desire to work with athletes who are authentic and true to themselves. Kawhi Leonard embodies those qualities, and he’s also one of the best basketball players in the world. We knew that he was looking for a brand that he could partner with and help build from the ground up, and we felt that we were the perfect fit for him.

Q: What has Kawhi’s involvement been like in the design process of his signature shoes?

A: Kawhi is very involved in the design process. He has a strong sense of what he likes and what he wants to wear on the court, and we work closely with him to bring those ideas to life. He’s very particular about the fit and feel of his shoes, so we make sure that every detail is perfect.

Q: How has the partnership with Kawhi impacted New Balance’s overall brand image?

A: It’s been a huge boost for us. Kawhi is a well-respected and admired athlete, and having him as the face of our basketball line has helped to elevate our brand in a big way. We’re seeing more interest and excitement from consumers, and our sales have been strong as a result.

Q: What’s next for New Balance and Kawhi Leonard?

A: We’re continuing to work closely with Kawhi to develop new products and grow our basketball line. We’re also exploring other ways that we can collaborate with him, whether it’s on charitable initiatives or other projects. We’re committed to building a long-term partnership with Kawhi and continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and design.

Overall, it’s clear that New Balance’s partnership with Kawhi Leonard has been a win-win for both parties. By working closely together to create innovative and high-quality products, they’ve been able to elevate their brand and capture the attention of consumers around the world. It will be exciting to see what they come up with next.

Q: What sets New Balance apart from other athletic brands in the market?

A: One of the things that sets New Balance apart is our focus on quality and craftsmanship. We take a lot of pride in our products and are committed to using the best materials and manufacturing processes available. We’re also a brand that’s deeply rooted in our heritage and history, which resonates with a lot of consumers. Finally, our partnerships with athletes like Kawhi Leonard help to showcase our commitment to performance and innovation.

Q: How does New Balance approach sustainability and social responsibility in its business practices?

A: Sustainability and social responsibility are core values for New Balance. We’re committed to reducing our environmental impact and have set ambitious goals around carbon reduction, waste reduction, and water stewardship. We’re also focused on social responsibility and are committed to treating our employees and partners fairly and with respect. We have a strong ethical code of conduct that governs our business practices and we’re always looking for ways to improve.

Q: How do you see the athletic footwear industry evolving in the coming years?

A: I think we’ll continue to see a focus on innovation and technology in athletic footwear. Consumers are becoming more educated about the benefits of performance footwear and are looking for products that can help them perform at their best. We’ll also continue to see a focus on sustainability and social responsibility, as consumers become more aware of the impact that their purchasing decisions have on the environment and society. Finally, I think we’ll see more collaboration between brands and athletes, as consumers are looking for authentic and genuine partnerships that can help them connect with their favorite athletes in a deeper way.

In conclusion, New Balance’s partnership with Kawhi Leonard has been a huge success and has helped to elevate the brand’s profile in the athletic footwear market. With a strong focus on quality, craftsmanship, sustainability, and social responsibility, New Balance is well-positioned to continue growing and innovating in the years to come.