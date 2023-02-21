Antisemitism Decoding The Narrative – A Program Hosted by Hadassah FL Atlantic And Temple Beth Tikvah

Linda Geller Schwartz

Boynton Beach, FL – Hadassah Florida Atlantic and Temple Beth Tikvah urge you to attend the crucial Antisemitism Decoding the Narrative program of the Jewish Community Relations Council part of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. This impactful program is scheduled both virtually and in-person at Temple Beth Tikvah, 4550 Jog Road, Greenacres on Sunday, March 19, 11:00am – 1:00pm.

Linda Geller Schwartz, Chair, Israel Advocacy and Combatting Antisemitism Task Force of the JCRC is the featured Speaker. Get a revealing look at the nature of the current antisemitic language directed at Israel. Equip yourselves to understand the narrative; identify the strategies and true intentions of those who spread it; and learn how to respond!

Register now by clicking on this link:

https://events.hadassah.org/FARAntisemitismDecoding

For those participating virtually, a Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

Registration is necessary by March 14, 2023.

Questions – please contact Hadassah Florida, floridarequests@hadassah.org, 561-498-1012.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 46 chapters and 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States with nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters.

Temple Beth Tikvah is a modern, egalitarian and conservative Synagogue.

Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.