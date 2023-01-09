Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss how the wild-card races in each conference shook out on Sunday. They start with the Lions playing spoiler and eliminating the Packers from playoff contention. Then, they discuss the Seahawks winning in overtime over the Rams, and Seattle’s upcoming playoff rematch against the Niners. Then, in the AFC they talk about the Dolphins getting into the playoffs by beating the Jets, which eliminated the Patriots and Steelers (21:08). After that, Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers for the final week of the regular season, including the Jaguars, Texans, Cowboys, and more (34:34).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Guest: Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

