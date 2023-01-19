It’s been a long time coming, but Ted Lasso fans will be pleased to learn that we finally have a release date window for season 3.

The anticipated third season will premiere this spring, Apple TV+ has now announced. And to tease the upcoming episodes of the Emmy Award-winning comedy, the streamer has treated fans to a first-look image of season 3.

In it, we can see titular character (played by Jason Sudeikis) face-to-face with Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed). Standing between them in the back, though, is another Ted Lasso villain: Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). So, it seems as though there are still unresolved tensions aplenty going into this new season.

If you remember, the season 2 finale saw Nathan tell the media about Ted’s panic attacks in a power play move brought on by built-up disappointments and frustrations.

He left AFC Richmond at the end of season 2 and ended up coaching at West Ham United, the Premier League team owned by Rupert. This image shows the pair meeting in West Ham stadium with Rupert looming in the background – but it looks like Ted may not be harbouring any grudges… Yet.

Although we have a new image to get excited over, the streamer is still yet to confirm whether this third season will be Ted Lasso’s last.

Brett Goldstein, who plays lovable grump Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series, previously told The Sunday Times that they’re writing season 3 as if it were the comedy’s last. “We are writing it like that,” he said. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

Similarly, creator Bill Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2021: “This story is going to be over [in season 3], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the series, echoed the same idea in another interview with THR: “We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we’ve always seen, but it’s not like Thanos is in it and half of us die. Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don’t think leaving an out is anything to worry about.

“It’s just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when.”

Sudeikis, however, did provide some hope for further seasons during a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying: “The story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is the one that I see, know, and understood,” he said. “As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

So, will season 3 be Ted Lasso’s last outing? We don’t know yet, but if the new first-look image is anything to go by, there’s plenty of hilariously tense moments in store.

Here’s to the spring 2023 countdown.

