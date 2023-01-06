A shooting on the set of forthcoming music video from rappers French Montana and Rob49 left multiple people injured Thursday.

The Miami Gardens Police Department confirmed to CBS4 that “multiple people” had been shot in the parking lot of The Licking restaurant where the rappers had been filming.

At least four victims required air transport to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if the “Unforgettable” rapper was hit, but a witness said it appeared his security got him out of the line of fire without incident.

Reps for French Montana, 38, and Rob49 didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

“There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle,” witness Ced Mogul, who came to the restaurant to watch Montana shoot the video, told the outlet.

Mogul said there were 10 to 15 gunshots and people on the set began to scatter immediately.

“When we heard the gunshots… people started running, some people had blood on their shirts, some people were crying on the ground,” Mogul said. “It’s just tragic.”

Mogul also told News7 Miami that he initially started running but then decided to duck and cover.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” he recalled.

“When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

