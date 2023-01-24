Shadowood 16 in West Boca Raton Set To Close

A staple in the West Boca Raton area will be closing its doors soon.

Earlier today it was announced that Shadowood 16 cinemas in West Boca Raton will be closing as part of the Regal Cinemas Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Shadowood 16 has been a popular location in the community since it first opened in 1987 in the shopping plaza on the northeast corner of Glades and 441. The theater was known as a place for students to go to on the weekend, as well as families during the week.

Regal, the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain announced it is closing 39 more locations throughout the country, including two in South Florida.

According to the filing earlier this week, Regal’s parent company Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for 39 theaters beginning Feb. 15, which includes the lease of Shadowood 16.

The only other Regal Cinemas theater in Florida on the chopping block is the South Beach location in Miami Beach.

Regal Cinemas shuttered 12 locations last year, although none in Florida.

Located between the Best Buy and Old Navy, Shadowood 16 is one of the last remaining anchor tenants in the plaza.