The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday, Jan. 29 in the NFC Championship Game.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

Draft Kings: Take the Eagles to cover vs. 49ers

It writes: The Eagles and the 49ers haven’t faced off yet this season. The Niners grabbed a huge win over the Seahawks and managed to hold off the Cowboys to reach this point, but the Eagles may be where their fortune comes to an end. They bring an elite defense to the field, but without dismissing what Brock Purdy has done thus far in the season, facing Philadelphia on the road in such a high-stakes game is going to be an entirely new challenge. After Philly’s performance against the Giants, they should be able to cover this early spread.

FanDuel: Eagles 17, 49ers 14

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: “This matchup is really as close as it gets, but I have to side slightly with the favorite. Divisional Round aside, both teams’ most difficult wins these season have been against opponents of a similar caliber, and we just have a much bigger sample size of Jalen Hurts’ dominance than we do with Brock Purdy. Purdy could very well be the next big thing, but in such a close matchup that’s not something I’m ready to bank on just yet.”

OddsChecker: Go with the Eagles to cover vs. 49ers

Joe Conahan writes: “Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and others are all high-level players. But is that enough to take them to beat an insane crowd in Philadelphia?”

ATS.IO: Bet the 49ers with the points vs. Eagles

Jay Sanin writes: “The Eagles beat up on the New York Giants last week and are being seen as the class of the NFC. But there is a problem with that: the Giants are not good. San Francisco’s win over Dallas in the Divisional round was much more impressive and getting them as an underdog is something we will get involved with gladly.”

Sports Betting Dime: 49ers 20.6, Eagles 18.8

The site predicts that the 49ers will edge the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Top Bet: Eagles 24, 49ers 21

It writes: “The 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games in the NFL playoffs. The Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games in the postseason.”

