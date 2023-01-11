PBSC, PBSO and others partner to present Jan. 12 free film screening of ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’

The 2022 documentary “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” uncovers the hidden world of online enticement and exploitation of children and teens—and what the public can do to stop it.

Screening for the first time in Palm Beach County, “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” will be shown on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Duncan Theatre on Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. The film and panel discussion are free and open to the public. No RSVP or advance tickets required—free general admission seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis; doors open at 6 p.m.

For the convenience of the western communities, this event will be livestreamed in its entirety at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade, 1977 S.W. College Drive. Again, no RSVP or advance tickets required—free general admission seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and film producer Stephen Peek will speak prior to the screening of the 85-minute film, which has been long-listed for an Academy Award nomination. Following the screening there will be an expert panel discussion led by an assistant U.S. attorney, representatives of the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches and Palm Beach County Victim Services, and a member of law enforcement.

This free screening is made possible by an anonymous donation to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation and is hosted by Palm Beach State College in partnership with the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches, Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, the National Council of Jewish Women (Palm Beach Section), Hope for Freedom, and Rescue Upstream.

The FBI issued a national public safety alert in December regarding an explosion of sextortion incidents. Sextortion occurs when online predators disguise themselves as children and coerce minors into providing sexually explicit photos or videos. This is followed by threats to distribute the images or harm the sender’s family or friends if additional images of a sexual nature, sexual favors or money are not provided. Children and young adults often cannot cope with the stress and as a result may suffer from anxiety, eating disorders, self-mutilation, depression and suicide. Sextortion can be a gateway to sexual trafficking.

The film, produced in partnership with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, is an educational opportunity empowering children, teens, parents and community members to help prevent this insidious crime that impacts 1 in 4 children and teens, and their families, and to make the internet a safer place.

In addition, the filmmakers have partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to create on online curriculum for educators, parents, federal agents and police departments and is age-appropriate for middle and high school students. Educational resources are also available on the film’s website.

Adults who know of a child who has experienced sextortion should contact their local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at https://tips.fbi.gov.