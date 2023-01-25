PBA Men’s Lacrosse Ranked Eighth in SSC Preseason Poll

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish eighth in the Sunshine State Conference Preseason Coaches poll released on Monday.

The Sailfish begin the ’23 campaign in St. Augustine on Feb. 10. PBA enters its second season under head coach Jesse Vanatta following a 5-8 season where four players received All-SSC honors.

PBA brings back the teams leading goal scorer and points leader in Henry Sloyan . Sloyan was named to the All-SSC Second Team last season after he tallied 41 points with 31 goals. Sloyan is PBA’s all-time leading goal scorer with 61 career-goals. Caleb Southard and Dylan Hunt made the All-SSC Freshman team last year. Southard led the ‘Fish with 12 assists while Hunt caused 23 turnovers and picked up 25 ground balls.

Voted on by the coaches within the conference, the defending national champion Tampa sits atop the poll with seven first-place votes. Rollins received one first-place vote for second followed by Florida Southern at third and Florida Tech in fourth. The Lynn Fighting Knights finished fifth in the poll with Saint Leo at sixth and Embry-Riddle at seventh.

After starting the season on the road at Flagler, the Sailfish host four nonconference games. PBA travels to Tampa for its first SSC game on Mar. 11. The ‘Fish close out the regular season with six consecutive SSC games in April. The Sailfish have home conference games versus Rollins on Apr. 5, Lynn on Apr 12, and Florida Southern on Apr. 22.