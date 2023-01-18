PBA Baseball Picked 11th in SSC Preseason Poll

The Sunshine State Conference released their rankings for the beginning of the 2023 baseball season. The Sailfish were voted in at 11th place out of 11 teams.

Coach Kent Bottenfield ‘s squad is looking to improve off of their 2022 season, in which they finished 16-34 and 11-20 in SSC play. Although they may have lost some offensive firepower, the ‘Fish return OF/INF Matty Warren , who was top five on the team in hits and runs batted in. PBA also returns some key members of the bullpen in Chris Seymour , Nick Adams , Dan Beebe , and Justin Lovell .

Tampa University took the top spot in the rankings for the fifth year in a row, followed by Nova Southeastern and Saint Leo. Rollins, who made a deep run in the NCAA tournament in 2022, placed fourth and Florida Southern took the fifth place spot.

PBA will have something to prove this season as they open up on Feb. 2 against Lane College and begin SSC play against Tampa on Feb. 24.