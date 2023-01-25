Palm Beach Dramaworks announces 2023-24 Season Which Opens October 13

The political, societal, and familial issues that currently dominate our national conversation will be at the heart and center of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 season. Producing Artistic Director William Hayes announced today that PBD’s twenty-fourth season will feature Arthur Miller’s seminal Death of a Salesman, Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, Lynn Nottage’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy, and the world premieres of two commissioned works, Jenny Connell Davis’ The Messenger and Christopher Demos-Brown’s The Cancellation of Lauren Fein.

“When I plan a season, my overall goal is to identify five diverse, quality plays that will entertain and challenge our audiences,” said Hayes. “It was only after putting together the upcoming season that I realized that all five plays, to a greater or lesser degree, really speak to this fraught time we’re living in. Each of these plays is provocative and illuminating, most are laced with humor, but they couldn’t be more different in approach, in scope, and in sensibility. I’m particularly excited to be offering our patrons two world premieres, written by playwrights who are passionate about the stories they’re telling.”

The season opens on October 13 with Lobby Hero, originally scheduled for the truncated 2019-2020 season, a seriocomic exploration of ethics and moral relativism. Up next, beginning December 8, is the world premiere of The Messenger, inspired by the life of Holocaust survivor Georgia Gabor. That’s followed, on February 2, by the world premiere of The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, which, as the title suggests, examines the minefield of cancel culture. The fourth production, opening on March 29, is the shattering Death of a Salesman, the story of Willy Loman’s reckless pursuit of a misguided American Dream. The season concludes with Crumbs from the Table of Joy, a heartfelt memory play that opens on May 24.