Boca Beat, 01/20/2023
- Aging involves a balance between oxidants and antioxidants, low-grade inflammation and a protein response that occurs at the cellular level, which is responsible for many health disorders. Exercise has been shown to regulate the inflammatory response, balance oxidants such as free radicals that build up in the cells and damage DNA; and ameliorate the process by which cells protect themselves against these stressors. Furthermore, resistance training in older adults is recommended to help maintain muscle, flexibility and balance.
- The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has launched the Professional Women’s Jewish Collective, a networking initiative dedicated to bringing together women of all ages and backgrounds to nurture each other’s careers, provide peer support and encourage engagement in the community. The PJWC provides space for meaningful connections, interactive programming, and authentic peer support for women in our community addressing the issues, challenges, and opportunities that come with balancing work, home, and self.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton will launch its fourth annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI), a week long awareness campaign, on March 27th-31st, to raise funds toward their mission and to help underserved women and children. Junior League members who participate in Little Black Dress will wear the same black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources. By wearing the same black dress or outfit, members will not only experience but also exemplify the somber situation and struggles that many members of our community face on a daily basis. Members will post their daily experience on social media channels pictured in the same dress or black outfit.
- As Lynn University celebrates its 60th anniversary as one of the most innovative and diverse colleges in America, the university looks back to reminisce on its aviation history in South Florida. In 2017, Lynn University’s Burton D. Morgan School of Aeronautics became its own college—the Burton D. Morgan College of Aeronautics—after operating for decades within the College of Business and Management. Before the university marked this noteworthy event in its 60-year timeline, several pioneers dedicated their time and effort to make flight school at Lynn an elite experience, most notably former dean Weldon Case and Professor Emeritus Elton K. Morice Jr. (E.K. Morice).
- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Yvonne S. Boice-Zucaro, peacefully at her home in Boca Raton on Friday, January 13, 2023. Yvonne was a pillar of the Boca Raton community. The depths of her loss will be felt by all those who loved her, the countless organizations she served, and the people whose lives were transformed by her mentorship and support.
- When Isabella Henderson started taking classes at PBSC, she was confident she would get a great education. That’s because Henderson was following in the footsteps of her mother, Paula McLeod, who not only shared with her the benefits of attending, but that the College would offer her a great path to a university like it did for her.
- Brightline and Uber, today, announce a new partnership that will make getting around South Florida seamless and convenient. The new collaboration will offer guests a familiar rideshare option integrated within Brightline’s app, making it easier to get to and from all of Brightline’s five South Florida stations. The partnership is designed to meet customer demand and enhance Brightline+, a mobility service that already includes airport shuttles, event shuttles and electric golf carts.
- More than 50 members of Leadership Palm Beach County’s Engage Class of 2023 learned more about higher education during a visit to Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade campus on Jan. 11 as part of their Education Day. PBSC President Ava L. Parker, J.D. delivered the keynote address on “The State of Higher Education in Palm Beach County” and welcomed guests at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, based at the campus.
- Boca West Children’s Foundation raised $1.1 million for projects serving at-risk youth at “An Evening with Jay Leno,” on January 8 at Boca West Country Club. Since its founding, the organization has donated $18 million dollars. The event featured entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno. In addition, students from Dreyfoos School of the Arts High School’s jazz band and dance department performed, courtesy of Nat King Cole Generation Hope and Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The evening featured an exciting live auction and a call to the heart.
- Palm Beach Atlantic is one of seven independent, nonprofit higher education institutions eligible to receive more than $4.3 million from the Florida Department of Education to combat the state’s nursing shortage.
