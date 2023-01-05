NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Hires Matthew Brown as Chief Operating Officer

West Palm Beach, FL – NAI/Merin Hunter Codman one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate services and investment firms has hired Matthew Brown as Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Brown will be responsible for overseeing the growth and operation of NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s real estate brokerage and property management businesses as well as playing a key role in identifying and closing real estate acquisition opportunities in the Southeastern United States on behalf of the firm’s affiliated MHCommercial Real Estate Funds.

Bringing over 20 years’ experience to the firm, Mr. Brown comes to NAI/Merin Hunter Codman from New York City based Dabby Investments where he served as Chief Investment Officer responsible for identifying and acquiring value-add commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. He also brings a strong commercial real estate brokerage and capital markets advisory background to NAI/Merin Hunter Codman having previously served as a Managing Director and capital markets team leader with Colliers International, Newmark, and the Carlton Group.

Mr. Brown said, “I am truly fortunate to be working with a fantastic team, across a variety of business lines that NAI/Merin Hunter Codman has successfully cultivated over the last 30 years. I am enjoying reconnecting and making many new friends in South Florida’s brokerage community as we are actively expanding our commercial real estate brokerage platform. On the fund side, we continue to leverage our management and leasing expertise in delivering value for our investors, and I am excited to help further scale this side of our business.”

Jordan Paul, Chief Executive Officer of NAI/Merin Hunter Codman said, “Matt’s combination of capital markets, real estate brokerage, acquisition, and transaction experience makes him the ideal person to join us in a leadership role as we continue to grow our real estate services and investment management businesses.”

About NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, www.mhcreal.com, is one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate services and investment firms with over three decades of experience advising clients on strategic acquisitions and dispositions and providing landlord representation, tenant representation, property management and construction management services. The firm has expertise in all commercial property sectors including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotels and land. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s client base includes some of the nation’s most prestigious institutional and private equity investors. Operating as part of the NAI Global network, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman can facilitate property transactions around the nation and the world, serving as a single point of contact for its clients’ counsel and execution. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with regional offices in Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.