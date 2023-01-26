NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Announces 2022 Broker of the Year — Lesley Sheinberg wins her fourth Broker of the Year award from top South Florida commercial real estate firm, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

West Palm Beach, FL – NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Inc., one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate brokerage and investment firms, is pleased to announce that Managing Director, Lesley Sheinberg has been named its 2022 Broker of the Year.



This is the fourth Broker of the Year award for Ms. Sheinberg, a well-recognized office sales and leasing broker representing both landlords and tenants with a strong expertise in medical clients and properties. In addition, she has had significant experience in retail and industrial markets throughout Florida and has used her affiliation with NAI Global’s broad network to assist her clients throughout the United States.

In 2022 Ms. Sheinberg completed nearly 60 transactions representing over 245,000 square feet with approximately half of her transactions involving medical properties. Over the course of her career with the firm, Ms. Sheinberg has completed over 2,000,000 square feet of leasing and disposition transactions totaling in excess of $200 million in transaction volume.

Ms. Sheinberg is a long-time member of the Palm Beach County Medical Society and was appointed to the Board of Directors at the Bak Middle School of the Arts Foundation (MSOA) in 2021. Ms. Sheinberg additionally serves as a member of Albert Jewish Family Service and the PGA Corridor Association.

“Lesley’s market expertise, professionalism, and innovative problem-solving and negotiation skills make her one of the top brokers in South Florida year in and year out. You won’t meet anyone more determined to find successful solutions to meet her client’s goals. We are honored to have her on our team and to again name her as our 2022 Broker of the Year,” stated Jordan Paul, CEO of NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.

Lesley Sheinberg added, “I am truly honored to be named NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s 2022 Broker of the Year. Over the past 18 years, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman has become more than a place of employment; it has become a family. With their drive, expertise, and passion, my colleagues and partners inspire me to work harder each day. It is a privilege to work alongside each of them. This award doesn’t just represent the work that I do, but also is a testament to the support of my co-workers and the successes of my clients. Perhaps one of the favorite parts of my career is the ability to witness my clients grow and expand their businesses. I certainly grow alongside them. My South Florida market focus is always exciting and engaging, as the area market is ever-changing and vibrant. Working with the influx of new businesses and expanding customers has been immensely rewarding, I can’t wait to see where the market takes us next year.”

About NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, www.mhcreal.com, is one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate brokerage and investment firms with over three decades of experience advising clients on strategic acquisitions and dispositions and providing landlord representation, tenant representation, property management and construction management services. The firm has expertise in all commercial property sectors including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotels and land. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s client base includes some of the nation’s most prestigious institutional and private equity investors. Operating as part of the NAI Global network, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman can facilitate property transactions around the nation and the world, serving as a single point of contact for its clients’ counsel and execution. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with regional offices in Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, and Wellington.

Contact:

Melissa Beier

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

Phone: 561-471-8000

mbeier@mhcreal.com