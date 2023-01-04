MUSIC, LAUGHS, TRIBUTES AND MORE AT THE STUDIO AT MIZNER PARK, DOWNTOWN BOCA’S NEWEST ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 4, 2023) – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, recently celebrated its grand opening, bringing a new multi-dimensional, multi-generational and multi-operational arts and entertainment venue to Downtown Boca.

Upcoming shows include:

• America’s Got Talent Comedian Taylor Williamson

TWO SHOWS! Friday, January 20 at 5 p.m. (PG-13/16+) and 7:30 p.m. (21+)

Taylor Williamson is an American stand-up comic and actor. He is known for finishing as the runner-up on the eighth season of America’s Got Talent and as a semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing.

The evening will also be a celebration of the life of local resident and comedy fan, Andrea Goldman, who succumbed to cystic fibrosis. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the lung transplant program at the Miami Transplant Institute in Andrea’s honor.

Tickets are $25 – $35.

Tickets available on Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/taylor-williamson-boca-raton-florida-01-20-2023/event/0D005D8BF0A9D11E

• Rock and Roll Playhouse

January 22, February 12 & March 19, 2023

The nationally sough-out entertainment for families is coming to Boca! The Rock and Roll Playhouse performs songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children aged 1-7, games, movement, stories and most importantly an opportunity to rock out. It allows parents to enjoy the music they love while little fans are encouraged to explore their creativity and have fun! The Rock and Roll Playhouse

January 22 – The Sounds of Grateful Dead

February 12 – The Sounds of Stevie Wonder

March 19 – The Sounds of Bob Marley

Tickets are $17.50, $20.00 at the door

• Bonnie McFarlane, featuring Ken Krantz

Saturday, February 4 @ 7 p.m.

Bonnie McFarlane is a Canadian-American comedian and writer. She is best known for appearing on the second season of the TV reality show Last Comic Standing and for co-hosting the podcast My Wife Hates Me with her husband Rich Vos.

Tickets are $25 – $45.

• Stones and Beatles: The Greatest Show There Never Was

Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$55.

• Purple Piano: A Celebration of Prince

Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Prince’s final performances were solo piano shows. “The Purple Piano” features Prince’s hits, masterfully delivered with vocals and solo piano. Live from The Studio at Mizner Park, Marshall Charloff brings you this interactive, intimate, and highly-entertaining show. For over a decade, Marshall has established his dominance as the world’s leading Prince Tribute Artist.

Tickets are $40 – $50.

• The Bronx Wonderers

March 9, 10 & 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Currently headlining at The Westgate in Las Vegas, The Bronx Wanderers have been selling out theaters on The Strip since 2016. This is the only place you can see this act in Boca Raton!

Tickets are $35 – $45.

The Studio at Mizner Park boasts a 3,750 square-foot flexible theater that seats up to 279 people, complete with front and rear curtains opening to a 30’ x 32’ stage; sophisticated sound and lighting; and in-house production team; control room equipped with sound and audio; and a dedicated lobby with sound locks. The behind-the-scenes spaces include the VIP Green Room and two luxurious dressings rooms.

The venue’s South Room is a 4.575 square-foot multi-purpose space that can transform into a banquet/party room for up to 200; exhibition space; and a secondary performance venue with a 300-person capacity. The Gallery welcomes guests to the second-level spaces with 4,775 square-feet lounge including a full bar and outdoor terrace with views of Mizner Park.

The catering kitchen is fully equipped to accommodate The Studio’s exclusive in-house caterer, Boca Raton-based Potions in Motion.

For more information and a link to purchase tickets, visit www.thestudioatmiznerpark.com or https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-studio-at-mizner-park-tickets-boca-raton/venue/107787.

