M. Joyce Blumenstock, 90, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and formerly from Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan,

passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born Tuesday, November

8, 1932, to James A. Chisholm and Sally (Wilamowski) Chisholm.

Joyce attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, where she earned her Bachelor of Science

in Education. She taught 2nd grade before becoming a devoted stay-at-home mom. Joyce was a former

member and President of the Windmill Pointe Garden Center. She was also a former member of the

International Geranium Society and Hoya Society International.

Joyce was a dedicated mother, gardener, world traveler, and cat lover. She has lived in Michigan,

Indiana, and Florida. Her volunteer work with Wayne County Family Counseling Services and Boca Raton

Animal Shelter brought her much joy.

M. Joyce Blumenstock

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two sons, Kirk (Kristina) Blumenstock and Carl (Robin)

Blumenstock; granddaughters, Dana and Emily; and her niece, Anne (David) Crook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur Blumenstock, D.D.S.; and her parents, James and

Sally Chisholm.

The family would like to thank Magnolia Springs Southpointe for the love, care, and compassion they

showed Joyce for the past six years, and especially in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association: 225

North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or go online to donate at:

https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1.

No services have been planned. Neptune Society is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:

https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/marion-blumenstock-11118211.