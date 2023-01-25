Lynn University recognized by U.S. News & World Report for Best Online Programs

U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Lynn University among the best in the country in its annual “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings.

Featured on this year’s list was the university’s online bachelor’s program, which was ranked No. 139. Rankings were evaluated based on student engagement, services and technologies available, faculty credentials and training, as well as expert opinion on the quality of the program.

Lynn was also included in pooled rankings for its Master of Education and MBA programs.

U.S. News’ “2023 Best Online Programs” ranks programs with predominately internet-based coursework. However, a school with in-person testing, support services and orientations may also be considered. This year’s edition evaluates more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The Best Online Programs include rankings of bachelor’s programs as well as the following master’s-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering and nursing.