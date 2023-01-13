Are wedding bells ringing?

Kanye West married a Yeezy employee named Bianca Censori in an intimate Beverly Hills ceremony on Thursday, TMZ reported.

West and Censori, who appears to have worked as an architectural designer for the fashion brand for a handful of years based on her LinkedIn profile, reportedly said “I do” and exchanged wedding rings — without filing a marriage certificate to make their union a legally binding one.

The happy couple were seen sporting bands on their ring fingers as they arrived at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel that same day.

Ye, 45, apparently has been spotted at the ritzy hotel several times, signaling that he currently lives there.

Neither of the newlyweds have confirmed their nuptial via social media, and Ye’s reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Censori, who was spotted dining at the Waldorf with West on Monday, recently switched up her look from brunette hair to blond — sparking confusion among the “Stronger” rapper’s fans.

Last month, West released a song titled “Censori Overload” as a direct nod to his apparent new bride.

